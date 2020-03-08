Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Lowered to $13.75 at Wells Fargo & Co

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPVG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.54.

NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 376,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 291,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 115,618 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

