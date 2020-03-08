Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded to Buy by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $13.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $394.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $182,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 93.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 85.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

