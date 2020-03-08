TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Down 5.1%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.43, 1,044,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,198,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

