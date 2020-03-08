TrueVett (VME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,182.00

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 181.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, TrueVett has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One TrueVett token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TrueVett has a market cap of $18,182.00 and $1.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About TrueVett

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi . TrueVett’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

