Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

