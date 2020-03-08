Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:TYME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,050,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,082,854.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $240,800. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

