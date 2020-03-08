Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has $230.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.58. 1,230,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,842. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

