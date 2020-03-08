Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.56.

RARE stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 616,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,285. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

