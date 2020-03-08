UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.07. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 307,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,662. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.