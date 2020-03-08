Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UMPQ. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 37.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

