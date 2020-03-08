Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UMPQ. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 4,482,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 830,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $45,752,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

