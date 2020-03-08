Unikoin Gold (UKG) Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, OKEx and DDEX. Unikoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,845.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,847,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com . The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

