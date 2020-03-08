United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UCBI. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. 572,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,207. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

