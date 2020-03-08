United Technologies’ (UTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $150.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $169.00.

UTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.48. 8,567,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,724,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.