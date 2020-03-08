Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Down 5.1%

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)’s share price was down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.81, approximately 700,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 183,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

UBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

