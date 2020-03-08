Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

UFPI traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 306,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 101,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $44,336,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 22.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,699,000 after buying an additional 157,169 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

