Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 644,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,393. The firm has a market cap of $853.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Upland Software by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

