Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 644,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,393. The firm has a market cap of $853.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Upland Software by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
