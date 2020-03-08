Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.20 Million

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report $82.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $82.40 million. Upwork posted sales of $68.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $342.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.70 million to $342.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $392.57 million, with estimates ranging from $390.50 million to $394.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Layton purchased 125,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $998,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,623. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Upwork by 2,420.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $910.32 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

