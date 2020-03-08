Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 3,405,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,578. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $910.32 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $26,267.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $523,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,734 shares of company stock worth $1,345,623. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth about $58,290,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Upwork by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 854,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $9,108,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 683,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

