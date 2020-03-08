Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.47.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 2,320,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $35,727,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after buying an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 523,269 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 290,470 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.