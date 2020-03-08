Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 2,320,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,299. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.