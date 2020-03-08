Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

