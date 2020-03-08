Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,299. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

