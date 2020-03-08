USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 198,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,103. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $188,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $304,889.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 359.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 44.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.