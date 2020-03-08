Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,048,000 after buying an additional 2,460,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,034,000 after buying an additional 2,396,229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after buying an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after buying an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,073. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

