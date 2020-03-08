Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.75 Million

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce $287.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.50 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $326.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE VLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.