Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Down 5.3%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.50, 707,749 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 625,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after buying an additional 307,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 291,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

