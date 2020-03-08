Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The offshore driller reported ($8.22) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a net margin of 59.90% and a return on equity of 166.90%.

OTCMKTS:VTGDF remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,248. Vantage Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

