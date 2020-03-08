Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The offshore driller reported ($8.22) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a net margin of 59.90% and a return on equity of 166.90%.
OTCMKTS:VTGDF remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,248. Vantage Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
About Vantage Drilling
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.