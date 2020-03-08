Vapotherm’s (VAPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 395,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,696. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $12,198,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 95.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 185,197 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 50,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.