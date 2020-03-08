Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at B. Riley

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vectrus’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VEC. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE VEC traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.38. 124,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,320. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

