Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

VEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

VEC traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 124,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vectrus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vectrus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

