Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at Cfra

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective decreased by Cfra from $185.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEEV. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,274. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $182,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after buying an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after buying an additional 344,814 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

