Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

