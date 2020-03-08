Visa (NYSE:V) versus Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Head to Head Comparison

Visa (NYSE:V) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Visa alerts:

This table compares Visa and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 52.60% 43.15% 17.62% Emerald Expositions Events -13.85% 9.07% 4.16%

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Visa pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Emerald Expositions Events has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visa and Emerald Expositions Events’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $22.98 billion 15.75 $12.08 billion $5.44 33.89 Emerald Expositions Events $360.90 million 1.10 -$50.00 million $0.85 6.55

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Visa and Emerald Expositions Events, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 2 24 0 2.92 Emerald Expositions Events 0 3 0 0 2.00

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $219.12, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 96.29%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than Visa.

Summary

Visa beats Emerald Expositions Events on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.