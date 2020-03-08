VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLPNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

