Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) Stock Price Down 6%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)’s share price was down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15, approximately 511,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 137,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the third quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

