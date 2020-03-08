Wavesbet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,345.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market cap of $97,363.00 and approximately $37,345.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.