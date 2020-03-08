Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Shares Down 6%

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.45, 23,904,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 12,578,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

