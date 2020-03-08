Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

WING traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. 566,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,974. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

