Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.90 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $25.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $50.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $51.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.03.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 7,500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

