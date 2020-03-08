Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $89.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $90.90 million. Amerisafe posted sales of $92.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year sales of $352.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.10 million to $363.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $346.11 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $362.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 95,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

