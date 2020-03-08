Zacks: Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. People’s United Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 7,328,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

