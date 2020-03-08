Zacks: Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 5,145,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cinemark has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $43.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

