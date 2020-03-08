Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce sales of $52.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.55 million and the highest is $53.40 million. Inseego reported sales of $56.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $219.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.71 million to $220.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $265.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,362. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

