Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 270,646 shares of company stock worth $3,925,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 819,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $609.51 million, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

