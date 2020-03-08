Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 2,462,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,375. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
