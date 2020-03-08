Zacks: Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report $4.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $7.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $19.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 808,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,134. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

