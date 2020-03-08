Zacks: Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report $4.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $7.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $19.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 808,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,134. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
