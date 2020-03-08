Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 493,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 305,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.