Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report $56.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.08 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Wingstop posted sales of $48.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $228.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $232.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $258.99 million, with estimates ranging from $252.50 million to $266.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

Wingstop stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.29. 566,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,974. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wingstop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

