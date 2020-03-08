Zacks: Brokerages Set $31.75 Target Price for Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $31.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.56) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Beam Therapeutics an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of BEAM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 175,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,632. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

